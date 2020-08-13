Mazda Toyota Manufacturing ups its investment in Huntsville plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is putting another $830 million into its Huntsville plant in order to add newer technology to its production lines and better train its employees.

Company officials made the announcement Thursday on the internet that the company would increase its investment in the plant that’s under construction to $2.311 billion.

Mazda and Toyota joined together for the plant, which will make a Mazda crossover vehicle and a Toyota SUV. The company said it will be able to produce 150,000 of each vehicle annually.

The plant has hired 600 people and plans to have up to 4,000 employed. Production is expected to begin next year.