HUNTSVILLE, Ala – After years of construction Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has started production at its $2.3 billion dollar plant in Huntsville.

The company will bring 4,000 jobs and is believed to be one of the largest economic developments in Alabama history. Production was originally scheduled to start in Spring 2021 but was pushed back because of the pandemic.

The plant has the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles annually. These will be split evenly between the Toyota Corolla Cross SUV and a Mazda vehicle that has not been unveiled yet.

The Cross will be built on the plant’s Apollo line and the Mazda will be made on the Discovery line.

The Corolla Cross is expected to hit dealer floors by the end of 2021.