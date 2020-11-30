Mazda Toyota announces second wave of mass hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is gearing up for a second wave of hirings at its new plant in Huntsville.

The company said it will host an information event online Thursday afternoon to announce details about the availability to apply for production team member positions. The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the Alabama Industrial Development Training Facebook page.

The live event is in partnership with AIDT and will feature both AIDT and Mazda Toyota speakers.

The company says starting wages are $17 an hour with benefits, including paid time off and medical.

Mazda Toyota will start accepting applications Dec. 7 on its website.

The company expects to create up to 4,000 jobs at its $2.3 billion Huntsville auto manufacturing plant, which is expected to go online in 2021.