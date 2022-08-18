HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) and its Team ONE partners will be hosting a career fair on August 20.

There are close to 500 positions open at MTM, and about 200 positions at their partner companies. The partner companies include:

“Team ONE is what we call MTM and our supplier partners,” explained Jamie Hall, Assistant Manager of Workforce Planning. “But there is a deeper meaning in the name: ONE stands for Onsite, Near-site, and Everyone. It really is a team effort to build the Corolla Cross and the CX-50, and we are growing that team every day.”

There are positions available for all skill levels, including for people with, or without, manufacturing experience. Wages, benefits and shift offerings can vary.

MTM has recently increased their starting hourly wages to $19 an hour and top rates go to $25.65 an hour for production team members. For skilled team members, starting wages have risen to $26.29 an hour and top rates go to $36.65 an hour.

The career fair will be held at the Marriott at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For those wanting to apply today, you can do so here.