Mazda Foundation gives $50,000 grant to Food Bank of North Alabama

The Mazda Foundation said Thursday it has given a $50,000 grant to the Food Bank of North Alabama.

The money will enable the food bank to serve 350,000 meals across North Alabama, the foundation said.

The food pantry’s resources have been stretched this year as it works to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total the Mazda Foundation has given $94,000 to the Food Bank of North Alabama since the pandemic began in March.

The foundation says its goal is to be a strong partner in neighborhoods where Mazda makes and sells its vehicles.

Mazda and Toyota have teamed up to build a manufacturing plant for vehicles in Huntsville. That plant is expected to go online next year.