Mazda announces new crossover vehicle added to Huntsville’s production line

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced a new crossover vehicle to join those being built on the production line at the Mazda Toyota Plant in Huntsville.

On Wednesday, Mazda made the announcement of the CX-50, a midsize crossover.

The SUV will share the platform with Mazda’s other newer models, the CX-30 and Maxzda3. All three vehicles will feature enhanced all-wheel-drive capabilities and functionality for those with active and outdoor lifestyles.

Mazda is also expected to introduce two additional SUVs to the US market to its new large-model platform – the CX-90, followed by the CX-70.

Production of the new CX-50 is expected to begin in January 2022 at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

