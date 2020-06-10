Mayor of Hartselle: Aquatics center won’t open this summer

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The mayor of Hartselle said Thursday that plans to open the city aquatic center have changed. Due to a lack of trained staff, they will not be able to open this summer.

On May 29, the city said they planned to open the city aquatic center on June 18 and they were the process of hiring lifeguards and staff for the center.

“After many weeks of diligent work by Hartselle Human Resources, Parks & Recreation Director and staff and City Administration, the decision has been reached that the Hartselle Aquatic Center will not open this year,” Mayor Randy Garrison wrote in a post on Facebook.

The center’s opening hinged on getting enough lifeguards hired, certified and trained by the opening date. Mayor Garrison said “There are less than half the number required trained and certified. At this time, it is not expected that more certified applicants will apply.”

The pool will not be open for aerobics, lap swimming, private parties or swimming lessons.

“The City of Hartselle regrets having to make this decision, but at this point, there are no other solutions,” said Garrison.

If you need season pass and cup refund information you can reach out to the Hartselle Aquatic Center Facebook page, City of Hartselle Facebook page or Hartselle Parks and Recreation Facebook page.