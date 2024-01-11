ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — City leaders in Athens and community members of a historic community both agree that something needs to be done to improve the bad infrastructure issues surrounding Luke Street and Strain Road.

Both sides recently came together to try and figure out what needs to be done to address the flooding and sewage issues that have plagued the community for quite some time.

Members have pleaded to have their neighborhood treated the same as other new homes and construction that surround their historic homes.

Pastor James Jamar of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church told News 19 last month that his church and the homes in the area lack adequate drainage systems and the outdated sewer lines have caused major issues.

“Some of the residents have been asking to get on the sewage,” Jamar said. “When they brought that first line through here, we asked, and they had excuses why they couldn’t get on there.”

The lack of drainage has had such a damaging effect that Jamar and the entire community have brought their concerns to city leaders for years and say they have yet to hear a plan to fix it.

Athens mayor Ronnie Marks knows that decades of neglect are the issue. Marks said the city began a community survey to understand what’s needed and the cost to address it.

“Someone said why are you doing a survey? We’re doing a survey because if there is potential state and federal grant available to bring the sewer in there, you’re going to have to have the survey,” Marks said.

Marks admits that there are several areas of concern that the survey will address. Limestone County NAACP members say waiting for the survey results will only prolong the plan.

“I know all of you are familiar with the horror stories that this community is facing every day. A lot of people in this community,” Diane Steele explained.

Marks said that there is no timetable to complete the survey but wants to wisely invest in the project.