Mayor Battle explains why he and other faith leaders got the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Following a COVID-19 vaccine photo-op featuring Mayor Tommy Battle and various faith leaders, the public started questioning if the group should have been vaccinated under Alabama’s 1B phase. Thursday, Mayor Battle explained his intention and agreed his eligibility was not crystal clear.

“It’s a murky area but you’ve got to lead by example. It’s part of essential leadership and being able to lead,” said Mayor Battle.

NEWS 19 looked at Alabama’s 1B vaccine guidelines. Mayor Battle and the various faith leaders’ eligibility is indeed, as the Mayor said –murky. They could potentially qualify as essential community workers or leaders or even people who work in a congregated setting.

The Alabama Department of Public Health told NEWS 19 extra doses may have been available for this event. Adding the department supports outreach to communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile Mayor Battle says he understands the frustration coming from his constituents.

“There’s been a lot of frustration over this. I wish we had rolled out and been able to put out a million shots the first day. We would have been able to cover all of North Alabama,” said Battle.

The mayor says they delayed the photoshoot event a month to allow for supply to catch up with demand. Which is still a problem as hospitals run out of vaccines. As for what prompted this public vaccine event, Battle says he was shocked by poor survey results regarding public trust in the vaccines. Adding he has an obligation to show the community they can trust the vaccine.

“Sixty percent said I’m not going to take the shot. We were canvassing. We had our ministers in the black community come to us and said a lot of our community doesn’t trust this and is not going to take the shot,” said Battle.

The intent, according to Battle, was forward thinking for when vaccine opportunities open up to more people.

“We want to make sure that everybody in Huntsville, who has that chance, will come and take the shot.”

According to ADPH guidelines, it appears the group would have been more eligible for the vaccine had the state been in the 1C Phase.