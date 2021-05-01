May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Madison dermatologist gives skin protection advice

MADISON, Ala. – May 1st means the start of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and one Madison dermatologist has some advice for you when it comes to protecting your skin!

Dr. Joya Sahu with Dermatology Specialists of Alabama said one in about every three patients who comes to a dermatologist’s office is at-risk of developing skin cancer.

She said applying sunscreen daily, whether you think you’ll be in the sun or not, is a great start to protecting your skin against it, because as she told us, one sunburn before the age of 18 doubles a person’s chance of developing melanoma.

Dr. Sahu said if you’re nervous about this, the best thing to do is every single month, examine your own body, head to toe and take note of any differences on your skin, even on your head!

“Ask your hairdresser to take a look at your scalp. A lot of skin cancers, unfortunately, develop there and go unnoticed. So that’s what I would say: anything that looks different to you, then definitely make it a point to come to the dermatologist,” Dr. Sahu said.

There’s an opportunity coming up to do just that!

Dr. Suha and her colleagues at both the Madison and Huntsville locations will be doing free skin cancer screening clinics on Monday, May 3.

Those locations are 201 Longwood Drive in Huntsville, and 44 Hughes Road in Madison.

Just give the offices a call to make an appointment. You can reach the Huntsville office at (256) 533-1160 and the Madison office at (256) 325-8971 in Madison.