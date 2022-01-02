Maxine McNair, last living parent of Birmingham church bombing victims, dies at 93

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Maxine McNair, the last living parent of the four girls killed in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church, passed away Sunday. She was 93.

McNair’s daughter, Denise, was among four girls killed in the bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church nearly 60 years ago. The other victims were Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley and Carole Robertson.

Prosecutions were not made in the case until 1977 when a known Ku Klux Klan member was convicted for first-degree murder. Two other Klansmen were prosecuted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001 and 2002. One other Klansman believed to have been involved died in 1994 and was never charged.

McNair worked as a teacher for 33 years in the Birmingham public school system. Her family says that she imparted knowledge to the lives of hundreds.

“We are going to miss her laughter and her humor,” the family said in a press release. “The family would appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers.”

The family says that they will announce a celebration of McNair’s life soon.