Matthew McConaughey says he’s “measuring” potential political run

TEXAS (THE HILL) – Matthew McConaughey is a household name for many reasons. But the possibility of his next career choice could give a whole new reason.

In a recent episode of the “Set it Straight: Myths and Legends” podcast, McConaughey said he’s still considering a run for political office.

Members of the country band Midland, who host the podcast, said they admired his ability to spread awareness and positivity, urging McConaughey to consider a run for office in Texas.

“Well, thank you, man. I’m measuring it,” the actor said. “Look, it’s going to be in some capacity…I just – I’m more of a folksy and philosopher and poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician.”

“So I go, well, that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should,” McConaughey said. “Because political needs redefinition, but I’m measuring, you know, what is my category? What’s my embassy?”

McConaughey has said before that a run for Texas governor in 2022 is a “true consideration.”

This after a recent poll showed that he leads current Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) 44% to 35%, in a hypothetical race.

Senator Ted Cruz (R) said, “I think he would undoubtedly be formidable” during an interview on the “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” and hopes McConaughey would not enter the race.

Republican strategist Karl Rove told Politico earlier this year that he found a McConaughey run to be “improbable, but it’s not out of the question.”

McConaughey added on the “Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight” podcast that even if he were to run for political office, he wanted to remain a storyteller and an artist.

“I have to remain an artist. I’ve earned my right to enjoy that Saturday night part of life, that music part of life. It has to have music to it. You know what I mean,” he said. “I’m very good at being diligent, Monday morning, practical, structure, I’m all of that. But I gotta continue to be an artist in what I do.”

McConaughey said, “Now if that’s the category to be able to do that in, which would be different than, I think, some people have done it up to now, maybe it’s for me. But maybe it’s also in a whole new category that I just create, and we’ll see.”

The Hill contributed to this article.