Mattel released its latest editions in its Barbie Inspiring Women Series.

Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, tennis legend Billie Jean King, and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, all have their own Barbies.

They're all posable and come with specifically themed accessories, a doll stand, and a certificate of authenticity.

Mattel called the women "incredible heroines of their time," who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls.