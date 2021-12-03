Massive explosion levels Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City emergency responders were called to the scene of an explosion that leveled a home Friday.

An official with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that one person lived at the home.

The Oklahoma City Police Department couldn’t immediately confirm where the homeowner was at the time of the explosion. Two K9 teams responded to the scene of the blast and started searching the debris Friday afternoon.

An Oklahoma City home that exploded Friday afternoon.

The force of the blast demolished the structure, launching debris out into the road. (KFOR)

Firefighters reported a strong smell of gas at the scene of the blast. (KFOR)

A still-standing chimney could be seen above the wreckage. (KFOR)

Fire officials said a strong natural gas odor was detected, but authorities were still working to confirm the cause of the explosion at publishing time.

No further details were provided.

The Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website shows that the home in the below image is the home that exploded:

From the Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website

This story is developing and will be updated.