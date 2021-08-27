Mason Cozelos, 16 year old killed in hit and run, is remembered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family and friends of Mason Cozelos gathered Friday evening to remember the 16-year-old boy who was killed in a hit and run in Limestone County. The visitation service was held at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison.

Cozelos was fatally struck by a car on East Limestone Road, last Thursday evening. The family had been calling on the driver to turn himself in. This week, The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a possible suspect in the deadly hit and run had come forward. The Sheriff’s Office says the possible suspect told investigators that they were unsure of what their vehicle hit.

Mason Cozelos was a junior at James Clemens High School in Madison where he was a beloved member of the student body. He was described as smart, kind, funny and a great athlete. Cozelos played varsity lacrosse at the school.



News 19 spoke with Mason’s mother, Elyssa Dufrene, earlier this week.



“I want everyone to know what a joy Mason was. He touched everyone that he came in contact with. He was a Christian. He loved with his whole heart. He was selfless. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody,” said Dufrene.



A funeral service for Mason Cozelos was to be held on Saturday but it has been canceled.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on the hit and run to contact ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.