Masks required in all Boaz Parks & Rec facilities, rules vary

BOAZ, Ala. – The new mandatory mask order goes into effect at 5 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, which is also when the final Boaz Parks & Recreation league games are.

Director Sonja Hard told WHNT News 19 there are also tournaments on the weekend and next week.

As part of the new mandate, Hard said masks are required in all Boaz Parks and Recreation facilities.

However, they are not required when swimming in the pool or playing in the splash pad.

She said they are only required when someone cannot keep a six-foot distance from others.

Hard explained that everyone going inside the sports park should be wearing a mask, unless they are six years old or younger.

“Once they get to their location, again rules implement if nobody except those in household, is sitting there and they’re 6 foot away from everyone else, they may remove their mask, but if they get up to go to concessions, bathrooms, or anything else to where they’re going to be interacting with anyone else, they have to put their mask on,” said Hard.

She told WHNT News 19 that players, coaches, and umpires don’t have to wear them while playing, but they should put one on once their game is over.

Employees will be reminding people without masks to put one on or distance themselves from others.

They will not be giving out masks.