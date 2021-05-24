Masks optional for summer school in two Madison County school districts

MADISON COUNTY, Ala – As the school year ends, some districts are announcing changes to their masking requirements. Masks will be optional starting next month at Madison City and Madison County Schools.

Optional masking will begin June 1st for Madison City Schools and June 7th for Madison County Schools.

According to an update provided by Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols, the school system considered the county’s infection rate and how many students are currently positive.

Madison County Schools Reopening Plan

A spokesperson for Madison County Schools says the district has moved from level three to level one dictated in its reopening plan. The reopening plan ends on the last day of the school year. District officials decided to make masks optional for summer school.

Madison County is considered “low risk” according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard.The 7-day average for new cases per 100,000 people is 5.5. At the peak of new cases during the pandemic, the highest rate was 140.8 in January.

While Madison City and County Schools are updating their mask guidance, one school system in the county is not. A spokesperson from Huntsville City Schools says their mask requirement will remain the same for summer school.

While students are required to have certain vaccines to enter school it appears a COVID-19 vaccine will not appear on that list. The vaccine passports ban that was signed into law Monday prohibits schools from adding new vaccines as a condition of attendance that were not in place in January of this year and that extends to public K-12 schools.