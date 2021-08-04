Masks optional for Madison County School District as students return to class on Wednesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – As students file in to classrooms Wednesday morning in three of North Alabama’s largest school districts, students in the Madison County school district will do so with the option of wearing masks.

The district’s mask optional policy differs from Huntsville and Madison city school districts, which both decided to require students to wear masks after updated guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But, that doesn’t mean Madison County School students can throw the mask away. Federal law requires face masks or coverings to be worn on all public transportation, including school buses. Madison County School officials have said they will be adhering to that policy.

Mask or no mask, many children get the first-day-of-school jitters. It may help to know that teachers often get nervous too. But for two first-year teachers at Endeavor Elementary School in Harvest, the first day will be somewhat familiar. They were once students at Endeavor, and now they’re teaching right alongside the teacher who inspired them to get into education.

Amy Meehawk taught Madison Brasfield and Sydney Bellew when they were in 2nd grade at Endeavor. She still teaches 2nd grade at the school, and she now serves as Sydney’s mentor.

Madison and Sydney both say it’s a dream come true to be teachers in their very own elementary school, and they are thrilled to meet their students on Wednesday.