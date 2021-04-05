Masks not required in DeKalb County Schools after mask mandate lifts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County Schools made a big announcement Monday regarding mask use in schools once the state-wide order dies on Friday.

Superintendent Jason Barnett told News 19 early Monday afternoon in a one-on-one interview with reporter Tiffany Lester that starting Monday, April 12, 2021, that masks will not be required for students, teachers, and staff, as long as the Governor’s statewide order is relieved on April 9, 2021.

The district later posted the information to social media.

He said they have been following state and national guidance to a T, since the pandemic began and fortunately the district has had almost zero cases in the last few weeks.

“We want to put that responsibility back on our staff and students and everybody to make sure that they have the means to keep themselves and others safe. If they choose to wear personal protection equipment during this time, we’re going to support them and we’re going to encourage them and we’re going to do anything we can. If we do see a surge or we see spikes, then we will adjust accordingly,” explained Barnett.

He told News 19 they have been hosting proms and look forward to allowing students and staff to go on field trips and participate in other types of celebrations.

