Masks no longer required at Toyota Field for Trash Pandas games

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are no longer requiring masks at Toyota Field.

The team made the announcement Friday morning that masks would be optional for games, following Major League Baseball’s guidance.

Effective immediately, Major League Baseball will no longer require fans to wear face coverings at Minor League Baseball venues.



Starting tonight, masks are not required when visiting Toyota Field. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/eRNnK5Vrmo — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 14, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The team said Plexiglass buffers that were in front of dugouts and bullpens have also been removed.

To date about 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorization Wednesday of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.

The Trash Pandas play the Tennessee Smokies at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday.