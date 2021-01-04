“Mask Up Alabama” video contest to show importance of wearing mask

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State medical groups are sponsoring a video contest to explain why it’s important to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are sponsoring the “Mask Up Alabama” video contest.

The videos should be 30-second or less and need to highlight basic information related to mask-wearing and COVID-19.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Jan. 11.

The first-place winner will receive $600, and the second and third place winners will receive $400 and $200 respectively.

There is no fee to enter the contest and the full rules can be found at the Health Department website.