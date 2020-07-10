Mask requirements vary at Albertville City Schools during COVID-19 crisis

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Albertville City Schools officials released their plans for the upcoming school year Friday.

Superintendent Boyd English told WHNT News 19 that students will do a staggered return starting August 17th.

He said they are going into the new year with five essential components: illness prevention, cleaning protocols, academic opportunities, child nutrition, and transportation.

Traditional and virtual learning options are available for all students, but once they enroll, they must remain there for a semester before switching, if they choose to do so.

English explained that because students and staff will follow the 6-feet, for less than 15-minute social distancing guidelines, masks will not be required in the classrooms or lunchrooms unless that guideline cannot be followed.

However, masks must be worn on school buses.

“If it’s one isolated case where a student tests positive in a classroom and we do our investigation and we notice in that setting that we were able to adhere to that 6-feet, 15-minute guideline then, of course, that would not force us to close down a classroom. However, if the outbreak is more than one student, we’ll take the measures we need to make sure that our students are safe,” explained English.

Virtual enrollment is open until July 24, 2020.

Click here for more information on the plan.