Since the Preakness Stakes, one of the legs in the Triple Crown horse races, was postponed, one senior living facility in Maryland took it up themselves, but they did it in their own way.

Employees dressed up in colorful costumes and ran a race around the facility. The hope was to bring smiles to the residents’ faces, and get them outside in a safe environment.

But that wasn’t all: They also brought out dancing, and even an entertainer to play music to uplift their spirits.