Martin’s Family Clothing coming to Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. — Martin’s Family Clothing is set to open a new annex store on September 1, 2021 in Boaz.

According to a news release from the City of Boaz, Martin’s will occupy the former Trees ‘n Trends location on Highway 431.

“After many months of negotiations and site visits to our community, we are excited to announce that Martin’s Family Clothing has chosen the City of Boaz to open a new location,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar. “I know the citizens of Boaz and surrounding communities will be as excited as we are to help make their business a success.”

Martin’s Family Clothing will host a job fair at the new location on Monday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring door prizes and gift cards after all applications are completed.

“Boaz is a market we have been looking at opening a new store in for a while now,” said Martin’s Family Clothing Representative Charles Christopher. “Mayor David Dyar and Economic Development Director Kerry Walls have been wonderful to work with and their hard work and efforts [have] helped make our decision to come to Boaz a reality.”

While the annex store will open this fall, Martin’s Family Clothing hopes to open a full store by spring 2022.