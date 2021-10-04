Marshall Technical School to host drive-thru flu clinic

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu clinic next week at the Marshall Technical School.

The shots will be administered for those ages 6 months and up for $5 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those who present insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, or Medicaid will receive the shot for free. Any patient who cannot pay will not be turned away.

Spanish speaking personnel will be available to assist as needed.

“It’s good to get your flu shot in September or by the end of October at the latest in order to be ready for the upcoming flu season,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “The good news is that this year’s vaccine protects against four different flu strains, so there is added protection.”

This clinic will be for flu shots only, anyone needing a vaccine or testing for COVID-19 will be directed to the health department at 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville.

The Marshall Technical School is located at 12312 U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville.