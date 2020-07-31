Marshall Space Flight Center letting some employees return to work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall Space Flight Center is relaxing its COVID-19 response and will allow some employees to return to work.

The center said Friday it was moving from stage 4 to stage 3 of its response plan to the pandemic.

Stage 3 would allow more employees to return for mission-essential and approved mission-critical work, although Center Director Jody Singer said in a statement that employees would remain in mandatory telework status.

Singer said in her statement that although Alabama had seen a rise in new cases, Madison and surrounding counties were trending the other way.

“We’ve used a methodical, risk-based, and data-driven approach to reach this decision, and I am confident we are ready for this step,” she said.