Marshall Medical Centers suspends elective outpatient surgeries

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Marshall Medical Centers plans to suspend elective outpatient surgeries beginning Wednesday morning.

The hospital said Tuesday it would suspend those surgeries as of 7 a.m. Dec. 2, and nursing staff from those teams will be used to care for other patients.

Some of those patients will be in 11 new ICU beds the hospital created to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 patients. The hospital said it has converted post-anesthesia care units at both its hospitals in the county to create the new beds.

Marshall Medical Centers said it has enough ventilators currently to meet its current need.

Marshall County has had 1,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.