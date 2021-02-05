Marshall Medical Centers stop scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Marshall Medical Centers said Friday morning it is out of COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped scheduling appointments for people to receive a first dose.

The hospitals will continue vaccination clinics for people who are getting their second doses of vaccine, but said Friday they would not schedule new appointments until getting an update about the timing of their next allotment of vaccine.

Hospitals and health departments have had issues getting enough vaccine to fill demand. Last week Decatur Morgan Hospital — which, like Marshall Medical Centers, is part of the Huntsville Hospital Health System — had to stop taking new appointments because they only had enough for second doses.

Huntsville Hospital has received vaccine to hold a large clinic next week in Huntsville, but hospital officials said it would be administered to people who have already been scheduled.