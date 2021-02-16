Marshall Medical Centers reschedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to Winter storm

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers’ second-round COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are also being postponed due to inclement weather.

Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff told News 19 Monday that currently, there are five patients between the system’s two hospitals battling COVID-19, which is the lowest number they have seen since June of last year.

She said one of those is on a ventilator.

Marshall Medical Centers staff have vaccinated 2,694 people as of Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

“We were concerned about the safety of our community and we didn’t want to ask people to feel compelled to come and get a vaccine because I know a lot of people are anxious to get their vaccines and would do whatever it took to get to the clinic so that’s why we scheduled it for dates once this weather has passed us,” explained Woodruff.

Those scheduled to receive their second round dose on Tuesday have been rescheduled for Thursday, at the same time and place.

Patients scheduled for Wednesday can get their second round dose on Friday at the same time and place.