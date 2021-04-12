Marshall Medical Centers hosts 2-day walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers is back to administering COVID-19 vaccinations after running out of doses about two months ago.

The hospital received 1,000 Moderna doses recently, so it is hosting two walk-in clinics.

The first was held at the North facility in Guntersville Monday.

Each day, employees will be administering 250 doses.

The other 500 doses will be set aside for second doses for anyone getting vaccinated at these clinics.

Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff told New 19 there is one positive COVID-19 patient at the North facility in the ICU currently.

“We need to get to the point where we have a large percentage of our population that’s vaccinated. I just think it’s really important so we can move past this and get to the point one day where we don’t have to wear masks and social distance,” explained Woodruff.

One man who often works in close contact with people for his job got his first dose Monday.

He told News 19 his mother died the day after Christmas 2020 from COVID-19, so it was an emotional day for him.

“She had a good bout with it. It was up and down and up and down, and her having diabetes and asthma, it kind of overtook her kidneys. First I did it in dedication to her and pretty much to keep myself safe from other people and to protect my family. Wish she would have been around, wish things would have been better for her to get it,” said Josh Gurley after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination Monday.

Gurley got the vaccination in his left arm right above a tattoo of his mother.

250 more doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at Marshall Medical Centers South Tuesday, April 13 from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.