Marshall Medical Centers announce 12th annual Pink Pumpkin Run

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers will return to in-person events for this year’s 12th Annual Pink Pumpkin Run.

The race will be held on Saturday, October 30 beginning and ending at Guntersville Civitan Park. This year’s race will include the traditional 5K, 10K, and fun run.

“We are happy to welcome you back to in-person racing, but are still battling the ever-evolving challenge of COVID-19,” organizers said in a news release. “We are committed to following the guidance of public health officials and the requirements of our community and government partners, as well as our own precautions to limit lines and crowds.”

The foundation says no in-person packet pickup or race-day registration will be allowed this year, nor will there be the Pink Pancake Brunch or children’s activities.

Packet pickup and registration will be available on:

Wednesday, October 20 at Marshall Wellness Center South in Boaz from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29 at the Guntersville Recreation center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Virtual registration for the Pink Pumpkin Run is available here.