GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County Tourism & Sports is hitting the road to reach potential visitors with a brand new mobile visitor center.

The mobile visitor center was created out of sprinter van. The van was funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

News 19 spoke with Marshall County Tourism & Sports President, Katy Norton to learn more about it.

Norton said she’s excited to be able to visit parks and events like baseball tournaments, where they can give out of town visitors suggestions on where to go and what to eat.

“Maybe they have a game at 10 and then they don’t play again until 2, and they have no idea where to eat or what fun thing they can do,” Norton said. “So by bringing the mobile there, we can connect them with restaurants and activities.”

Norton says Guntersville and the surrounding county is growing.

“We’ve got the city harbor under development with new restaurants, we have two new hotels that are being built right now in our county, and so from a lodging and eatery standpoint, we’re seeing a huge amount of growth and potential there for visitors as they come in” she stated.

News 19 asked how tourism faired within Marshall County during the pandemic.

Norton said they actually saw a small increase in tourism and visitor numbers during 2020 and 2021. She said the abundance of outdoor activities like hiking, boating, and camping were a big draw to people.

“The camping really helped us maintain our lodging tax revenue and just our visitor base” Norton continued.

With the spring and summer months coming up, Norton said she’s excited for more tourists to return, stating, “I think we’re going to have one of our busiest years ever, so we’re very excited about that.”

The mobile visitor center is nearly done being outfitted. It has a TV inside, can hold display information, and will soon have a retractable awning installed on the side. Norton said it has already hit the road a few times within Marshall County. She said the van will circulate primarily within the county for now.