Marshall County Sheriff warns public of warrant scam

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office notified the public of a scam where the caller is demanding money to avoid being arrested on old warrants.

The sheriff’s office says the caller is identifying themselves as Deputy Sheriff Mark Andrew.

According to Chief Guthrie, the person instructed victims to make transfers through Dollar General and Walmart.

The sheriff’s office says to please note that a real law enforcement officer will never contact you requesting money wire transfers.

If you receive one of these calls simply hang up and notify the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.