Marshall County Sheriff looking for convicted sex offender

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Edward Lankford who has failed to register as a convicted sex offender with the sheriff’s office.

Robin Edward Lankford is a 5’9” and 165 pounds. Lankford has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says Lankford is currently wanted on a probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Lankford contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.