Two Marshall County schools switch to virtual learning

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Two Marshall County high schools will be switching to virtual learning because of COVID-19.

Marshall County Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said that within 10 days 189 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Asbury High and Brindlee Mountain High to switch to remote learning from August 30th to September 6th.

“We are hopeful that the 10 consecutive remote days will reduce the spread of the virus,” Dr. Wigley said in a statement.

She also said parents of students attending other schools in the Marshall County School District should have a backup plan in place for other schools to transition to remote learning if needed.