Marshall County Schools going virtual until January

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Marshall County Schools is sending students home until January because of an increase countywide in COVID-19 cases.

Students will transition to remote learning beginning Friday, Nov. 13 until Jan. 5, 2021.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the district had 12 positive cases last week and 25 this week. As a result, 291 people were self-isolating or in quarantine.

Wigley announced the move to virtual learning Thursday afternoon, not long after telling News 19 that she had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Wigley said the district would send out a schedule for meal pickup to student email accounts.

According to Wigley, schools will be deep cleaned next week. All teachers and staff will report to campus Nov. 30 for training that will help them with live streaming and recording sessions for remote learning.

Families with students receiving special services would be contacted individually about coordinating those services, Wigley said.

Albertville City Schools said in a statement Thursday afternoon the district had no plans to go to remote learning.

Since Sunday, Alabama Department of Public Health statistics show Marshall County has seen 213 new COVID-19 cases.