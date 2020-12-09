Marshall County School Transportation Supervisor dies of COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County School system announced the passing of the Transportation Supervisor Tim Gilbert.

According to the Marshall County EMA Director, Gilbert passed away due to COVID-19.

The school wrote that Tim was a devout Christian, loving husband, father, incredible teacher, and someone who always put others first. They say he was a loyal employee for the past 15 years.

The Board and staff of Marshall County Schools extend deepest sympathies to his wife Melissa, his family, friends, and to the school family. They say Tim will be greatly missed.

Gilbert also served as a Councilman in Geraldine.

Mayor Chuck Ables says he was a true friend, a hard worker, and a great supporter of the city of Geraldine.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158519839950236&id=278915535235&sfnsn=mo