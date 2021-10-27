Marshall County residents desperate for unsafe road to be fixed

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – People who live on Shin Point Road in Marshall County say its hard to get to and from their homes due to dangerous road conditions, and they just want help to get the county to maintain the road.

“When it rains, we don’t know what we are going to find on the way down. We don’t know where the ruts and the bigger ditches are going to be. On a daily basis, it tears our vehicles up,” says Kevin Alfieri.

Imagine living somewhere that ambulances, fire trucks, mail service, garbage pickup, deliveries of any sort… wouldn’t come to your home. That’s daily life for people living off Shin Point Road.

“My sister lives beside me. Could not even get an ambulance to her and I had to rush her to the hospital with a heart attack,” says Joanne Estes.

It’s a daily struggle for the more than 20 people living up the hill. What if they need help?

“What is going to happen if somebody dies up here because of this?” says Joanne Estes.

Marshall County Commissioner for District 2 Rick Watson says Shin Point Road is not a county road, therefore the county can not do work or maintenance on it.

“He says it’s a private road and there is nothing they can do about it. But I’ve talked to the fire department, the sheriffs department, FEMA, I’ve talked to a lot of people. This is deemed a public road,” said Lisa Carroll.

Commissioner Watson says when the road was made by a developer decades ago, it was never officially added to the county’s inventory list. Residents that live on Shin Point Road say years ago, Marshall County helped maintain the road by bringing in supplies to fill ruts and holes.

“They told us we have to bring it up to code which means we have to pay out of our pocket in excess of 150 thousand dollars, then maintain it for 12 months then the county will take it over,” says Kevin Alfieri.

To add to residents’ frustration, McKenny Road which leads to one house right across from Shin Point Road is being fixed by the county.

“This is not right, one house versus 20 houses. That’s a waste of money to me,” says Lisa Carroll.

Money Kevin Alfieri says the county has, but the people living on the road don’t.

“We don’t have the money for a lawyer. Every time we get a little bit of money, we spend some on dirt to try and fix a little bit of the holes,” says Kevin Alfieri.

Neighbors say they don’t know what to do, and they just need help to have a safe road. Marshall County Commissioner Rick Watson says legally, his hands are tied and there is nothing he can do to help until they bring it up to county standards.