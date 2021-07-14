Marshall County pet “Chip-a-thon” underway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Animal Advocates, Inc. is hosting a “Chip-A-Thon” to help people easily get their pets microchipped during July.

The event is hosted at local vets across Marshall County and only cost $25.

In any given year, one out of every three pets goes missing and approximately 90% of them never return home, because they can’t be identified, according to a press release.

When you have your pet microchipped, the chances of them getting identified goes up.

A microchip is not a GPS device, it is used for easy identification. The microchip is only about the size of a grain of rice and is inserted under your pet’s skin. The chip contains a unique code, which can be scanned to determine who owns the pet.

How does the Chip-a-thon work?

Take your pet and $25 to the vet They will insert the microchip They will take your money They will hand you the information you need to register the microchip (extremely important step!) 5. You go out to your car and register the microchip right from your smartphone before you ever leave the parking lot.

People interested in having pets microchipped can contact any of these vets listed below during the month of July 2021 to get their pets microchipped.

Proof of rabies vaccination is required. If your pet is not already vaccinated, you must arrange with the location of your choice to pay for that service.

Arab Veterinary Hospital, Arab, 265-586-3183

B&A Animal Hospital, Boaz, 256-593-3332

Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services, Guntersville, 256-486-9053

McCrory Animal Clinic, Albertville, 256-878-3131 (walk in Monday-Friday, 7-12 and 3-4)

Spring Creek Animal Clinic, Guntersville, 256-582-5910