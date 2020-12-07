Marshall County nonprofit provides funding for emergency veterinarian care

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A recently established nonprofit in Marshall County is helping animal owners take care of their pets.

Marshall County Animal Advocates has been working to provide funding for spaying, neutering, and emergency vet care since June 2020.

Director Kay Johnson introduced News 19 to Bobo, a small dog the group helped after he was severely injured by another dog and needed extensive surgery on his neck.

Johnson said shelters do not have the extra money to pay for vet care for animals not looking to be rehomed.

She said this organization with a board of five volunteer members helps fill the gaps.

“There’s a lot of good pet parents out there that especially because of covid have hit hard times and we’re getting calls from people saying they lost their job, my dog needs to see a vet, so they don’t want to be a burden but they just can’t do that right now,” explained Johnson.

Click here for more information on how to get help or to donate to Marshall County Animal Advocates.