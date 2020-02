MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County woman’s case was dismissed after she was arrested for manslaughter and assault charges.

Amanda Albright’s four dogs killed one woman and seriously injured another in 2017.

Doyle Patterson was also arrested in the same case. He pleaded guilty and must pay $106,000 in restitution.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the two women who were attacked were trying to break up a fight between the dogs when the incident happened.