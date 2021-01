Marshall County Investigators charged David Brian Musgrove of Crossville Al. with Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 12 years of age.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged David Brian Musgrove of Crossville with the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Investigators say Musgrove was charged on January 4 and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond.

The Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Human Resources assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation.