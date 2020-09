MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Langston man was arrested Tuesday and charged with choking a child.

Eric Alan Lewis, 56,was charged with two counts of domestic violence of a minor by strangulation, one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated child abuse.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office did not release any more information about the case.

Lewis was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $30,000 bond.