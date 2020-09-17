Marshall County man arrested on Voyeurism charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Jamie Lynn Butler was arrested on charges of Voyeurism in Marshall County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, September 15th, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Willmon Subdivision Road near Grant.

Deputies say they spoke with the homeowner and found that a crime of Voyeurism happened.

Jamie Lynn Butler who also lived at the same address was then arrested without incident, according to the report.

Butler is in the Marshall County Jail with a $3,000 bond.