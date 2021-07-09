Marshall County Jail renovation big comes in $3 million over budget

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Bids for the Marshall County Jail renovation project have come back and the cost is much more than anticipated.

The project includes new plumbing throughout the building, fire suppression, HVAC, new electrical, cubicles for workspaces, and more.

The original estimate was around $6 million to $6.5 million.

The county only received one combination bid for the entire project. It came from the Chorba Contracting Corporation with a price tag of just over $9 million, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.

“A lot of it’s got to do with the economy, it’s got to do with material costs. Everything, all prices of just about anything has risen by 30% or better is what we’re being told. Metal and a lot of the renovation is going to include a lot of metal and concrete work,” said Sims.

He tells News 19 they are working with the general contractor on ways to lower the cost.

Once the bid is awarded, the project is expected to be complete in just over a year.

The jail is currently 90 inmates over capacity. Sims says the renovations will not be adding any beds, so they will have to address that issue once the renovation is done.