Marshall County identifies inmate who died of COVID-19, gives update on COVID-19 situation in jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims identified the inmate who died of COVID-19 on Friday and addressed the ongoing issues with COVID-19 cases within the jail system.

The inmate, Joseph Campbell, passed away early Friday morning due to COVID illness at Marshall Medical Center North (MMCN).

Campbell was booked into the Marshall County Jail on July 30, 2021, for Dissemination/Display of Child Pornography and several counts of Possession of Obscene Materials, according to a release.

The release said Campbell was admitted to MMNC on August 14 for evaluation.

“As of today, all COVID cases in the jail have completed the quarantine time required by CDC guidelines. We have not had any additional inmates test positive for COVID,” Sheriff Sims said in a statement.

He said that one inmate is still in the ICU at MMNC, but not on a ventilator.

Another inmate is in Huntsville Hospital and showing improvement, and is no longer on a ventilator.

The jail’s nursing staff administered 45 COVID-19 vaccines to inmates on August 27. The majority of those were second doses, though a few were first dose applications.

“We started offering vaccinations to all inmates several months ago,” Sims said. “Currently, about 1/3 of the inmate population has been vaccinated. We have received more requests in the last several days for vaccination shots.”

Sims added the Marshall County Correctional Facility is taking all CDC-recommended precautions and safety measures in order to minimize exposure among inmates and employees.