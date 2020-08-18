Marshall County healthcare workers concerned about spike in COVID-19 as school starts back

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Students across Northeast Alabama are either already back in class or preparing for their first day. It has some Marshall County healthcare officials worried about an uptick in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 numbers had been on a downward trend the last several days.

Marshall Medical Centers chief nursing officer Kathy Woodruff told WHNT News 19 she thinks the mandatory mask order is playing a role in the decrease.

“It for sure correlates with the decrease in number of patients that we’ve had as in-patients in the hospital and it also looks at the number of patients that we’ve had come through the emergency department. That’s also been less, those with COVID complaints and positive tests,” said Woodruff.

But there was a massive spike of positive results Monday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 data and surveillance board shows there were 65 new cases in Marshall County on Monday.

Woodruff said she is not too worried about that right now but said she will be nervous if that spike continues.

Her concern is concerns are especially high with students returning to school.

“Children get the COVID-19 and they do much better than adults do so if they just keep it among themselves and don’t spread it among family members or elderly, then maybe we’ll be ok. I think our positive cases will go up, but I’m hoping that our in-patient admissions will not increase like they did several weeks ago,” explained Woodruff.

As of Tuesday, there were two dozen in-patients at Marshall Medical Centers hospitals. Half of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Woodruff told WHNT News 19 that the current numbers are more manageable than what they were a couple of weeks ago. She said six hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One remains hospitalized.