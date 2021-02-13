Marshall County first responders host chili cookoff fundraiser for girl seriously injured in horse accident

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- Some first and last responders in Marshall County are getting together to help the family of a young girl who suffered life threatening injuries from a horse accident.

10-year-old Cierra Greene is used to life on horseback.

“She does this everyday. She has for years. She’s great at riding horses,” said Greene’s mother Brandy Todd.

But back in October, something happened that no one expected.

“This particular day she was riding by herself. She normally has one of her cousins with her. The horse came flying home without her, so I went looking for her and we found her laying face down. We’re not sure exactly what happened. We think maybe horse got spooked and bucked her off,” said Todd

Marshall Medical Center EMA employee Wesley Luker was there on what’s likely one of the worst days of Cierra and Todd’s lives.

“She had some pretty extensive injuries. We flew her out that day to Children’s and her and her family were down at Children’s for a little over a month, I believe. She was in a coma,” explained Luker.

“When we got there, we had no idea what to expect. We weren’t for sure if we were going to be able to bring her home and if so, was she going to be in a wheelchair, could she walk, could she talk,” added Todd.

Todd said three skull fractures, a blood clot, a metal plate, and a lot of stitches and therapies later, Cierra is doing better for the most part.

She told News 19 that the hospital bills are adding up, though.

“My insurance is okay on some things and other’s it’s not. We have a couple really big bills that insurance is not really wanting to cover much at all,” explained Todd.

To help take that burden away, Luker and some other first and last responders are hosting a chili cookoff fundraiser.

The event is also a way to build fellowship with the community.

“They see us on their worst day. This is a chance for us to all get together on a good day to joke around with us, to laugh and cut up,” said Luker.

Todd can hardly handle the community support for her little girl.

“It is awesome, we’ve had so much support from our community. There’s been so many people that are praying for her and donating. It’s just been awesome. It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that there are so many people out there that care about her,” Todd said through tears.

The chili cook off is Sat. February 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Guntersville Rec Center.

Participants are welcome to register the morning of the cookoff.

The entry fee is $15 for two chilis.

Anyone wanting to sample and cast their votes, can do so for $5, which comes with a drink as well as raffle and 50/50 tickets.

A LifeSouth Community Blood Centers mobile and Saving Forgotten Warriors will also be at the fundraiser.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help with bills.