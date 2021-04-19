Marshall County F.O.P hosts telemarketing fundraiser

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Law enforcement agencies typically would never call and ask for donations or payments over the phone.

However, that is exactly what the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 will be doing starting Monday April 26, 2021 through May 31, 2021.

Through the telemarketing fundraiser, they’ll be calling Marshall County residents and businesses from a number that says “Fraternal Order of Police” asking for donations.

The nonprofit sponsors the shop with a cop and brown elf programs around Christmas, so donations will help with that as well as sponsor scholarships for second year law enforcement students at Snead State Community College, ballistic vest program for area agencies and K-9’s, and just to pay the bills of the group.

“It’s been tough to meet face to face with a lot of people and the amount of funds that we actually need to pay our bills and keep the lodge open to help other people, we need a larger amount than what we can raise at our fish fry, which went very well but we need much greater funds than that,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Lodge 19 president Christopher Pearce.

With the current social unrest and injustices across the country, Pearce said he knows there’s plenty of support in our community.

“I don’t think it’ll have an impact here in Alabama. The number of bad eggs we have in law enforcement is very very small. I would say less than 1% and we’re pretty good at weeding out those on our own in law enforcement and everyone here in Marshall County knows that our law enforcement are very dedicated and care greatly about our community,” said Pearce.

Pearce told News 19 their goal is to raise $20,000 which would sustain them for the next year and a half or so.

Donations can be made over the phone or law enforcement members can come to where you are to pick up a cash or check donation.