Marshall County deputies arrest 2 accused of stealing tractor, gardening tools

BOAZ, Ala. – Marshall County Investigators say they arrested two people accused of stealing a tractor and gardening tools from a home in Boaz.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that between December 23, 2020, and January 7, 2021, a tractor and other gardening tools were stolen from a home on Mcville Road. According to the report, the months-long investigation eventually led to the arrest of two people.

Deputies say Shawn Gaskin and Jessica Nesmith were arrested Friday and charged with Theft of property 1st and Burglary 3rd.

Nesmith (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Gaskin (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Gaskin and Nesmith are being held in the Marshall County Jail on $30,000.00 and $15,000.00 dollar bonds.