Marshall County deputies arrest 2 accused of stealing tractor, gardening tools

Gaskin (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

BOAZ, Ala. – Marshall County Investigators say they arrested two people accused of stealing a tractor and gardening tools from a home in Boaz.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that between December 23, 2020, and January 7, 2021, a tractor and other gardening tools were stolen from a home on Mcville Road. According to the report, the months-long investigation eventually led to the arrest of two people.

Deputies say Shawn Gaskin and Jessica Nesmith were arrested Friday and charged with Theft of property 1st and Burglary 3rd.

  • Nesmith (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Gaskin (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Gaskin and Nesmith are being held in the Marshall County Jail on $30,000.00 and $15,000.00 dollar bonds.

